Man robbed at gunpoint outside Akron bar
The vehicle police said the suspect drove away in. (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Steph Krane | February 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:57 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint outside a bar early Saturday morning.

Police said that just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a 58-year-old man was loading equipment into his car outside Debonaire’s Lounge on South Arlington Street when he was approached by a man with a handgun.

The victim told police the suspect pointed the gun at him and demanded all his property.

The suspect was able to run away with cash, a cell phone, and a duffel bag containing a camera and other items.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is still on the run. They said that at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect is around 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He drove away from the scene in a light gray minivan with a distinctive roof rack.

Call Akron police at 330-375-2490 if you have any information.

