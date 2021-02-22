Man robbed at gunpoint outside Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint outside a bar early Saturday morning.
Police said that just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a 58-year-old man was loading equipment into his car outside Debonaire’s Lounge on South Arlington Street when he was approached by a man with a handgun.
The victim told police the suspect pointed the gun at him and demanded all his property.
The suspect was able to run away with cash, a cell phone, and a duffel bag containing a camera and other items.
Police are looking for the suspect, who is still on the run. They said that at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.
The suspect is around 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He drove away from the scene in a light gray minivan with a distinctive roof rack.
Call Akron police at 330-375-2490 if you have any information.
