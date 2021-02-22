Man sentenced for shooting that left bystander dead, 2 others wounded at East Cleveland gas station

Isiah McCarver (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | February 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 12:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is set to be sentenced for a 2020 shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Isiah McCarver will appear in front of a Cuyahoga County judge for a 12:30 p.m. sentencing.

19 News will live stream the court proceedings.

The 24-year-old was initially indicted on nine felony counts in connection to the April 2020 triple shooting, including voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Detectives and prosecutors say McCarver fatally shot 24-year-old Germaine Smith Jr., who was identified as a bystander by detectives.

Germaine Smith Jr. was fatally shot outside of a gas station in East Cleveland on April 3, 2020.
Germaine Smith Jr. was fatally shot outside of a gas station in East Cleveland on April 3, 2020. (Source: Miller McFall Rogers Funeral Home)

Two others were wounded during the shooting at the Marathon gas station on Euclid Avenue.

This story will be updated.

