Man sentenced for shooting that left bystander dead, 2 others wounded at East Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is set to be sentenced for a 2020 shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Isiah McCarver will appear in front of a Cuyahoga County judge for a 12:30 p.m. sentencing.
19 News will live stream the court proceedings.
The 24-year-old was initially indicted on nine felony counts in connection to the April 2020 triple shooting, including voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault.
Detectives and prosecutors say McCarver fatally shot 24-year-old Germaine Smith Jr., who was identified as a bystander by detectives.
Two others were wounded during the shooting at the Marathon gas station on Euclid Avenue.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.