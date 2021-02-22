Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out this afternoon, another light wintry mix overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is passing through NE Ohio today, and it has brought us a light wintry mix of rain and snow through the morning.
It’s also quite windy out there, and we expect winds to stay relatively high through the night.
Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph through the day and into the evening.
Regarding this morning’s light wintry mix, this will be coming to an end over the next few hours, giving way to a cloudy and blustery afternoon.
The early-evening hours will be dry, but another round of a light wintry mix will move through our area after midnight.
This will linger into the early-morning hours of your Tuesday, so I would expect wet roads for the morning commute.
Tuesday afternoon will be quiet and dry, with highs topping out in the upper 30s.
The forecast going forward is significantly warmer than what we experienced last week.
High temperatures will be above freezing every day this week!
The warmest days will be Wednesday and Saturday, when we expect highs to climb into the upper 40s!
Won’t that be wonderful?
Opportunities for snow are minimal this week.
Other than tomorrow morning’s light wintry mix, I do not have any snow in the forecast until Friday evening, when a light wintry mix may move through.
