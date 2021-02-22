Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix this morning, temperatures in the 30s today, and windy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a mix of rain, sleet, and snow this morning as a front blows through. Temperatures are well in the 30s this morning, but will drop a few degrees this afternoon. Winds are out of the southwest at 20-30 mph. Expect very little or no snow accumulation out of this guy. Most of tonight will be dry, but then a little light snow develops early tomorrow morning. This will be in advance of a warm front that will track through. A windy night with a speed of 15-25 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures hold steady in the lower to middle 30s tonight.