Ohio governor hints at allowing 30% capacity at Cleveland Indians games, other outdoor sporting events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s governor said on Monday that he was not yet ready to fully commit to a count on capacity at professional sporting events, but did suggest allowing approximately 30% of a venue’s spectator limit to attend.
The capacity limits would apply to home games for the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, as well as Ohio’s professional soccer teams, Gov DeWine said.
Progressive Field has a capacity of just over 35,000 fans, which would mean approximately 10,500 spectators would be permitted.
No fans were allowed to attend Indians games during the 2020 season.
Masks would still likely be required. A decision on the number of fans at games would also depend on the prevalence of the evolving COVID-19 strains.
Gov. DeWine said he expects to release additional information by the end of the week, but would like to see health safety plans and protocols from each team. The state and local health departments would then review those plans.
