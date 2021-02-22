Ohio to host town halls aimed at busting myths around COVID-19 vaccine

(WOIO) - Ohio is hosting a series of town halls aimed at addressing myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.
The virtual events start Monday, Feb. 22. Each one will focus on a different group.
- Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
- Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans
- Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans
You can watch the events live here. They’ll also be available on the Ohio Department of Health’s YouTube and Facebook pages both live and after the fact.
