Ohio to host town halls aimed at busting myths around COVID-19 vaccine

Ohio to host town halls aimed at busting myths around COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio to host town halls aimed at busting myths around COVID-19 vaccine (Source: WIS/File)
By Steph Krane | February 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 8:01 AM

(WOIO) - Ohio is hosting a series of town halls aimed at addressing myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual events start Monday, Feb. 22. Each one will focus on a different group.

  • Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
  • Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans
  • Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans

You can watch the events live here. They’ll also be available on the Ohio Department of Health’s YouTube and Facebook pages both live and after the fact.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.