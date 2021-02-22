Ohio vaccine eligibility to remain at 65 and older for ‘weeks’; other groups vulnerable to exposure under consideration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects the age of vaccine eligibility to remain at 65 years and older for “weeks.”
The governor held an unusual Monday briefing to discuss vaccine shipment delays and future eligibility possibilities. He said he will not ease eligibility requirements until the current demand from qualified groups is satisfied.
Once Ohio is ready to offer the vaccine to more individuals, Gov. DeWine said he will follow a similar model as the current plan.
Other small groups of Ohioans are also under consideration depending on how vulnerable they are to COVID-19 exposure.
Over 700 groups have submitted requests to Gov. DeWine asking for eligibility.
