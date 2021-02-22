Parents wait for Akron School Board’s decision on when students will return to class

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked all schools to be back to in-person learning by March 1.
“The fact that some schools may miss this by a few days is not good,” Gov. DeWine previously stated.
Akron Public Schools are missing the mark by two weeks after the district announced a return date of March 15.
“There are a lot of logistical issues that, as a larger school district, we have,” said Superintendent of Akron Schools David James.
At first, the governor wasn’t pleased about the reasoning, asking the school system if they weren’t planning on starting classes as soon as possible, why did they take the vaccine hand out?
“The reason you’re getting the vaccine and we’re taking away from other people, the reason you’re getting the vaccine is so kids can go back to school,” said Gov. DeWine.
Adding a week later that he just wants everyone to get back into the classroom as soon as possible.
Now, Akron schools are making adjustments, telling parents they’re trying to get their kids back in the classroom sooner than later, putting everyone’s eyes on Monday night’s board meeting at 5:30 p.m.; happening just one week away from the governor’s March 1 deadline.
“Some of the other issues that we have, you know, regarding transportation and trying to plan that,” said James. “Those things don’t typically happen overnight.”
