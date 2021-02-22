Parma police ask for help locating missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old who went missing on Saturday.
Kayla Rose Mack was last seen near the intersection of Ward Road and Nottingham Drive in Parma, according to a Parma police Facebook post.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and naturally brown hair that she dyed red, according to police.
She was last seen in the early morning hours Saturday wearing pajama pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt that read “OBEY” across the chest.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact detective Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or 440-885-1234.
