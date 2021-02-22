Police are looking for missing Parma man who left hospital in smock & boxers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who left a Parma hospital wearing boxers, a hospital smock, and no shoes.
Zachary John Jones, 30, of Parma, left the University Hospital of Parma Monday at about 1: 45 a.m. without completing a mandatory evaluation, according to a Parma police Facebook post.
He left on foot wearing a yellow hospital smock, boxer shorts, and yellow hospital socks.
Jones is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact detective Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or 440-885-1234.
