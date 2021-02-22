Victims identified in fatal Lakewood crash that split car in half

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified Alejandro R. Mercado and Maximus X. Close, both 19 years old, as the two people who died in a crash in Lakewood this weekend.
Police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near Clifton Boulevard and Fry Avenue.
Officers found four people when they arrived at the crash, according to a release.
A 19-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger from one of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene. Another passenger of that car was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment.
EMS took the driver of a second vehicle to MetroHealth, according to a release.
Police haven’t yet released the victims’ identities.
A resident of an apartment building on Clifton Boulevard told 19 News a tire from one of the cars flew threw his window and into his living room. He did not want to be identified on camera but said he was traumatized.
“Just beyond recognition, honestly you couldn’t even imagine what truly happened after seeing the wreckage,” he said to Sia Nyorkor. “Fortunately, no one was hurt in that tire coming through the window.”
Lakewood Police continue investigating the crash.
It is unknown if drugs and alcohol are contributing factors, according to release.
Lakewood Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the crash.
