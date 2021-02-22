Warren Co. man sentenced for superimposing child’s face onto adult pornography

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was sentenced in federal court in Dayton for creating obscene material from the images of a minor’s face and adult pornography, according to US Attorney David DeVillers.
Kenneth Laseur, 36, pleaded guilty in Aug. 2020 to possessing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.
According to court documents, in March 2018, Laseur was under the supervision of a probation officer in Hamilton County as the result of a 2017 conviction for telecommunications harassment.
DeVillers said Laseur was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and his cell phone and computer were seized and searched.
According to DeVillers, on those devices, Laseur possessed images of an actual minor female, who was known to Laseur and less than 12 years of age, that were modified to make it appear that the minor female was engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The defendant admitted to his probation officer and to the FBI that he created the images using photo-shopping tools he found on the internet, DeVillers said.
Laseur was sentenced to 53 months in prison.
