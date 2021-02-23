Bad weather canceled their COVID-19 vaccine; Now a Wadsworth couple has to wait 3 weeks to get new appointment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The time it takes and the frustration it brings has made working to find a vaccination appointment one of the least enjoyable items on our to do lists.
But consider the frustration level of having your appointment canceled due to bad weather and supply shortages and then learning that your appointment will not be rescheduled for three weeks.
That’s been an issue for multiple people in Northeast Ohio who had appointments scheduled with Rite Aid through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, a program that was designed to provide vaccines direct from the government to local retail pharmacies.
Marissa Little, of Wadsworth, was able to make appointments for her parents and her in-laws. All four were subsequently canceled and rescheduled, but they were rescheduled a full three weeks after the original appointment.
“We’re coming up on a year and to have the light at the end of the tunnel ripped away from you, it just makes me pretty sad,” she said.
Little is aware, she said, that no one wants to have their appointment pushed back, but she believes the equitable way to handle the supply delay would have been to move the entire scheduling block back a few days. Instead she believes the group who had their appointments canceled were moved to the back of the line.
Rite Aid disputed that the first group of scheduled appointments were simply pushed to the back of the line.
“We have already contacted affected individuals, and their appointments have been automatically rescheduled for the soonest possible date,” the company said in a statement to 19 News.
Little says she is a loyal Rite Aid customer and appreciates the care she gets at her local pharmacy, but she feels they dropped the ball here.
“I kind of feel like Rite Aid kind of just went the easy route,” she said.
