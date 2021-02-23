Car stolen with two little boys inside, Cleveland police searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who they say stole a woman’s car with her two little boys inside.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3200 block of W. 31st Street.
Police say the woman stopped by a friend’s house to pick something up and left the car running with the kids inside and the doors locked. According to the police report, the woman double-checked to make sure the doors were locked, but the car has a keyless entry. She told officers she must’ve been close enough for the suspect to hop in and drive off.
Officers say the suspect then pushed the kids out of the car near 32nd and Woodbridge. Several witnesses saw the young boys, who they say were at least 2 and 4 years old, and called the police.
“The car just sped off, and the little kid, the smaller one rolled out of the backseat and was scrambling to pick his hat up,” said Brittany Holpuch, who was on her way home.
Holpuch says she wrapped the boys in a blanket while a man put the boys in his truck to keep them warm. She stayed with them until detectives arrived.
She says, as heartbreaking as it was to see, she’s thankful this didn’t end a different way. The children are back with their mother.
“I have two kids at home, and yea, it sucks,” said Holpuch.
Police say they recovered the woman’s 2017 Honda Accord at the corner of 47th and Clark Avenue on Friday. The car is being processed.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.