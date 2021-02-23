Cleveland City Councilman not satisfied with apartment repairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For weeks the 19 News Troubleshooter Unit has been reporting on some downright disgusting living conditions in one Cleveland neighborhood.
City council member Kevin Conwell is furious about the direction that fixtures on the property is headed.
He says he still not satisfied with the current management and that the pace of their repairs at both the Boardwalk Apartments and the complex on the corner of Colonial and 105 has been far too slow!
For the past month 19 News has detailed the appalling conditions such as mold, mice and no heat that some of these tennants have been complaining about.
“It shouldn’t be 19 News driving this issue. To make sure that this happens. You can’t have an outsider pushing it .Management should have been on top of it”, said Conwell.
To be fair, to management’s credit they have attempted to address many of the problems; just not at the speed that could put a smile on the councilman’s face.
For example they funded a coat drive for more than 200 needy children. While that’s not nearly enough it’s a start…the councilman says.
“This means a lot to me seeing children live like this. During budget hearings today I will be talking to the city and we have to move forward after budget hearings o get search warrants to come to the apartments”, said Conwell.
