Cleveland council member, 2 associates arrested for theft from federal programs

Investigators said Fitzpatrick was approached by Johnson and Jamison in 2010 and asked him to perform maintenance services, such as cutting grass and assisting with snow removal, throughout Ward 4. He performed those duties for approximately six weeks, but was never paid by Johnson. He did not perform any additional services in Ward 4 after the six weeks, but continued to sign and submit timesheets reflecting his work. Those timesheets were then approved by Johnson and submitted with his “Council Member Expense Reports” to the city of Cleveland making it appear that he regularly paid Fitzpatrick in cash, making those expenses reimbursable.