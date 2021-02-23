Cleveland Police search for 64-year-old man missing since Feb. 15

David Spaulding (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | February 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community to help find 64-year-old David Spaulding, who has been missing since Feb. 15.

Spaulding is 6′ tall, 180 pounds, with brown and gray hair, and green eyes.

Police said he is frequently in the following areas:

  • West 25th Street and Wade Avenue
  • West 25th Street and Clark Avenue
  • East 18th Street and Superior Avenue
  • East 21st Street and Lakeside Avenue

Call police at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

David Spaulding (Source: Cleveland Police)
David Spaulding (Source: Cleveland Police)

