DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of those lost to COVID-19 pandemic

The flag flies at half-staff at the Supreme Court. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | February 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 2:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor has order flags be flown at half-staff across the state in honor of those lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order Tuesday that flags be lowered on all public buildings and grounds until sunset on Friday, according to a proclamation from his office.

DeWine’s order came after President Joe Biden issued an order that flags be flown at half-staff nationwide in remembrance of the 500,000 people who have died from COVID-19.

