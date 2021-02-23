Guilty plea from driver who caused fatal crash on Route 8 in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who caused a fatal fiery crash on Route 8 in August of 2020 pleaded guilty in Akron Municipal Court.
Christopher Lonkart pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for the Aug. 25, 2020 accident.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route 8 northbound between Tallmadge and Cuyahoga Falls Avenues.
According to officers, a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on State Route 8, just south of the Cuyahoga Falls exit, when the truck had a tire blow-out.
As a result, tire debris was all over the highway.
Lonkart was driving a Honda, when he broke hard, swerved left and right to avoid the debris and struck Jared Marcum’s vehicle.
The impact pushed Marcum’s vehicle into a gasoline tanker truck, which caught fire.
Marcum, 18, of North Canton, was trapped inside his car and killed.
Lonkart will be sentenced on March 9.
