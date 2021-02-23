Increase of 94 COVID-19 deaths and 2,775 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 16,968 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 958,153 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
The 24-hour increase of 2,775 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 94 new deaths were included in the daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 135,062 total cases and 2,538 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 49,651 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 7,073 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
