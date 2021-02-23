16 more 2020 deaths; 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 271 citywide.
The City of Cleveland shared the following statement on the new deaths:
“We received death certificates from the registrar today and based on those we are able to report 16 confirmed COVID-related deaths. All of these deaths were reported to us as part of the ODH reconciliation and occurred in 2020, so this is not indicative of any current trend.”
There were 34 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,892 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 20-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Five cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
