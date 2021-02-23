Northeast Ohio Weather: Morning winter mix and another windy day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light rain, sleet, and snow is in the area once again this morning as a warm front is tracking through. Temperatures are well in the 30s so there is no threat of icing. High temperatures will approach 40 degrees this afternoon. The wind remains up. It’s a southwest to west wind at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could exceed 35 mph at times. It is looking dry tonight. A mostly cloudy evening then some clearing overnight. Temperatures drop to around 30 degrees by early tomorrow morning.