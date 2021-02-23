Ohio woman found dead in river last summer finally identified; authorities ask for help in unsolved case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation by experts working for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office identified 40-year-old Bessie Ryan as the woman whose body was found in the Mahoning River in July 2020.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was able to identify Ryan using DNA analysis.
Ryan had been missing from Warren since March 2020.
Warren is about 60 miles southeast of Cleveland.
“BCI’s forensic work names the nameless – and the identification of a missing person may be the first step in solving a case,” Ohio Attorney General David Yost said in a press release.
Authorities still aren’t sure what happened to Ryan.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Ryan Ronghi with the McDonald Police Department at 330-530-5472 or the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730.
