Police suspect woman was impaired and speeding, causing crash that killed two Lakewood teens

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 23-year-old woman from North Royalton was impaired and speeding when she crashed into another vehicle early Sunday morning in Lakewood, killing two recent high school graduates.
Selena Colon has been charged in Lakewood Municipal Court with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and speeding.
In their initial report, police said they suspected her of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.
She was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland.
A hospital spokesperson told 19 News Colon was released Tuesday morning.
Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Clifton Blvd. near Fry Avenue.
Investigators said Colon was driving 80 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone and did not have her headlights on.
They said she was traveling east on Clifton Blvd. in a 2020 Toyota Camry and collided with the the 2006 Suburu Outback driven by Close, as he was turning from Fry Avenue onto Clifton Blvd.
Another passenger in the car with Close and Mercado was injured.
The two teenagers were 2020 Lakewood High School graduates.
