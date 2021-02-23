Summit County will switch to lottery system to schedule vaccine appointments

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Citing “extensive demand” for the COVID-19 vaccine, Summit County Public Health (SCPH) said it will move to a lottery system to schedule vaccine appointments.
SCPH said the system will pull a computer-generated random sample of people from their vaccine registry; the people who are selected will then receive instructions via email or phone call on how to schedule an appointment.
The lottery process will begin Monday, March 1.
People who have already registered in the system do not need to register again.
If you are eligible to receive the vaccine and live in Summit County, you can click here to register.
People in Ohio and other parts of the country have had difficulty finding an appointment to get the vaccine.
