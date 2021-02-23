Tanker cars burst into flames after train hits 18-wheeler in Texas

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Several agencies are on the scene, as tank cars are overturned and on fire.
Young says the 18-wheeler hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail; however, the driver of the 18-wheeler survived. According to Milam County Sheriff Chris White, all personnel on the train are safe.
White says the train was carrying coal and gasoline, which is why a fire broke out. He also said there was hazardous material in the back of the train but it was not touched during the collision. Hazmat arrived and took the hazardous material out of range of the fire.
“There’s no more threat at this point,” said White. “Just put the fire out and clean the mess up.”
Homes have been evacuated and there are no injuries reported, but White said there was one home near the tracks that burned down.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the collision.
Copyright 2021 KBTX and KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.