Tenants speak out over trash thrown about Bedford Heights apartment complex

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at Columbus Park apartments have been frustrated with trash strewn across the property.
“It’s gotten so bad now; we almost can’t even go through the door,” Ashlee Agee, a resident at the apartment complex, said. She has been looking to contact apartment management to address the issue almost daily for three weeks.
Once the dumpsters around the apartment buildings start to overflow, tenants throw their trash around the containers, as many bags are picked up by the breeze. Some tenants even throw their trash out the window.
Agee’s disabled husband has been affected by this trend. “I usually use a door by the dumpster to get him to the car in his wheelchair,” she said. “He can’t even fit out the door because the trash is about to shut the door completely.”
As of today, Agee claims she has yet to receive any response from the management of the Bedford Heights complex.
19 News attempted to reach out to management and Columbus Park owners but said “no comment.”
One employee of the building complex said the team was short-staffed and doing everything in their power to keep the area clean.
Agee believes it’s not enough and wants to see more workers to limit the spread of trash.
“They should allow the garbage people to come more than once a day since they don’t come on the weekends,” she said.
