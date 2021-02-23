Incredible video shows thawing, shifting ice on Lake Michigan that will make for dangerous conditions on Cleveland’s Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Conditions on the lake, and really, all local bodies of water, will only get more dangerous over the course of the next several days, as we experience a slow thaw.
Our neighboring Great Lakes are seeing similar conditions, as exhibited in this week’s viral video of ice sheets moving away from the shores of Lake Michigan in Chicago.
This breaking apart of ice happens each year, as strong winds shift the ice, and warmer temperatures allow for thawing.
We’ll continue to experience this thaw here locally this week, as high temperatures will remain above freezing through the end of the month.
Our 19 First Alert team of meteorologists strongly discourages the public from venturing out onto frozen bodies of water this week, or ever.
Strong winds from the south and west will cause the ice to continue to break apart this week, and our forecast of warmer weather will contribute to additional thawing.
Never assume ice is safe, even if you see other people on it.
Just last weekend, multiple people had to be rescued from the ice off of Edgewater Park because they were stranded as ice pulled away from the shore.
