Tool thief wanted by Brimfield Police after breaking into storage outbuilding

BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Brimfield Police are urging the community to come forward with information that can help catch a tool thief who broke into a building around 11 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The thief forced themself into a storage outbuilding at 861 Tallmadge Road Suite K and stole the tools, according to police
Police said they drove a red Chevy pickup truck with black flared-out fenders and a toolbox in the bed.
Brimfield Police shared the following surveillance photos of the thief and their truck:
Call Det. Kelly Ryba at 330-673-7716 or go to brimfieldpolice.com and click on the Submit Tip tab at the top right corner if you recognize the suspect or the truck.
