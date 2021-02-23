Warrensville Heights restaurant looses liquor license for 120 days after third violation since July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four establishments in Northeast Ohio were dinged by the state Liquor Control Commission earlier this month, including one who lost their license for 120 days.
The commission heard cases against liquor permit holders February 9 through the 12th.
The 157 Lounge in Kent, Floods Restaurant in Warrensville Heights, a gas station on West 117th Street, and the Velvet Dog on West 6th Street Downtown were among those establishments found to have violated the states liquor control laws, according to a commission press release.
The commission fined the 157 Lounge in Kent $1,000 for permitting disorderly activities on the premises in October. The lounge at 157 South Water Street in Kent can pay the fine or serve a 5-day liquor license suspension.
The commission suspended the liquor license of Flood Restaurant, 4353 Northfield Road, for 120 days after finding the establishment violated liquor laws twice in July and a third time in December, according to the press release. The restaurant was faces $4,000 in fines or a suspended liquor license for 25 days for the two violations in July.
The gas station at 3585 W. 117th Street was fined $800 or an eight-day suspension for selling liquor to an under-aged customer, the release said.
The Velvet Dog, 1260 W. 6th Street, is facing up to a 15 day suspension of their liquor license or $3,000 in fines for allowing “disorderly activities” on the premises on December 12, according to the release.
