Woman wanted for stealing tortoise from Elyria pet store.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman remains on the loose after police said she stole a red footed tortoise from a pet store.
Elyria police officers said two women entered Best in Pets in the 200 block of Abbe Road N. around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
After grabbing various merchandise and the tortoise, they drove away in a red GMC SUV.
Police said charges are pending against the woman already arrested and her name is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria Police Officer Brown at 440-323-3302.
