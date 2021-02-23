65-year-old man dies after striking semi-truck in Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that killed a 65-year-old man on Monday after he struck a semi-truck.
The Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 6:43 p.m. on SR-93 north of Wooster Street in Stark County’s Lawrence Township.
According to Lt. L. Shirkey, 65-year-old David J. Miller of Beach City was driving a 2014 Honda Accord south on SR-93.
Miller struck the side of a 2018 Freightliner backing into a private drive off SR-93, according to LT. Shirkey.
Lt. Shirkey said Miller died from his injuries at the scene.
The 54-year-old Canal Fulton man driving the semi-truck was not injured, Lt. Shirkey confirmed.
According to Lt. Shirkey, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
It is unknown if alcohol and drug use was a factor in the crash at this point in the investigation, according to Lt. Shirkey.
