71-year-old Stow man carjacked at gunpoint in apartment parking lot

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint after getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex just before eight Saturday evening.
The apartment complex is located in the 4100 block of Bridgewater Parkway.
Stow police said when the victim exited his orange, four-door 2013 Toyota Corolla, the suspect got of a nearby parked vehicle and pointed a gun at him.
After grabbing the keys, the suspect also demanded the victim’s cell phone and money before driving away in the Toyota.
Police said the carjacker’s accomplice followed him in their original vehicle.
The suspect is only described as a Black man in his early 20′s, wearing all black clothing, a baseball hat and a COVID style black mask.
There is no description of the second suspect.
Police said the victim’s Toyota remains missing and anyone with information is asked to call them at 330-689-5770.
The license plate of the Toyota is APP4155.
