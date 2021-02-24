Akron Police: 6 arrested after searches reveal drugs, weapons

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people are behind bars after an extensive, ongoing investigation by Akron Police Department led to two major drug busts.
The Anti-Violence Bureau, assisted by SWAT, made the arrests Tuesday after conducting search warrants at two Akron homes.
Authorities found one pound of powder cocaine, one ounce of fentanyl, a half ounce of methamphetamines, over $87,000 in cash and three loaded handguns when searching a home in the 800 block of Stanwood Avenue, according to a press release.
Shannon Sammons, 38, was charged with trafficking, possession and weapons under disability, police said.
Yalinda Cunningham, 37, was charged with trafficking and possession, police said.
Authorities found 10 grams of methamphetamines and one handgun at a home in the 500 block of Lafollette Street, according to a press release.
Andrea Hilhoan, 32, was charged with trafficking and weapons under disability, police said.
Amanda Howard, 43, was charged with possession, police said.
Ray Cottrill, 49, was charged with possession, police said.
Cheyenne Porter, 23, was charged with possession, police said.
“Akron Police Department remains committed to enhancing public safety, and doing its part in taking illegal drugs and guns off the streets, while helping to make communities safer,” Lt. Michael Miller, Public Information Officer, said in a press release.
