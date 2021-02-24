AMBER ALERT: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man kidnaps 1-year-old boy from Franklin County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Franklin County issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Soull Minnehan after he was kidnapped during a domestic dispute on Tuesday evening.
Minnehan was taken from 3111 Hatfield Ct. in Madison Township by 51-year-old William Hannah, according to police.
Police said Hannah left the scene with the child in a black 2003 GMC Denali with a license plate number JPG 2058.
Minnehan is 36 inches tall, 38 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was wearing blue pajamas.
Hannah is 5′7″ tall, 160 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes, is armed, and should be considered dangerous, according to police.
Their direction of travel is not known.
Call 911 if you see them or the car.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.