AMBER ALERT: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man kidnaps 1-year-old boy from Franklin County (Source: Amber Alert)
By Brian Koster and Rachel Vadaj | February 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 7:35 PM

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Franklin County issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Soull Minnehan after he was kidnapped during a domestic dispute on Tuesday evening.

Minnehan was taken from 3111 Hatfield Ct. in Madison Township by 51-year-old William Hannah, according to police.

Police said Hannah left the scene with the child in a black 2003 GMC Denali with a license plate number JPG 2058.

Minnehan is 36 inches tall, 38 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was wearing blue pajamas.

1-year-old Soull Minnehan was taken by a 51-year-old man named William Hannah. (Source: Amber Alert)

Hannah is 5′7″ tall, 160 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes, is armed, and should be considered dangerous, according to police.

William Hannah (Source: Amber Alert)

Their direction of travel is not known.

Call 911 if you see them or the car.

