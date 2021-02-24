Attorney for Cleveland Councilman arrested on theft charges maintains his client’s innocence

Kenneth Johnson has dedicated his life to the service of his community for more than forty years, having been first elected to Cleveland City Council in 1980. As a councilman, he has established a stellar record of public service to help the people he was elected to serve to the best of his ability, without tire. He has been instrumental in raising the quality of life of those who live in the City of Cleveland. [Tuesday], Kenneth Johnson stood in Court and declared his innocence in this case. Our justice system demands that every citizen is presumed innocent no matter how public and condemning the unproven accusations. We will continue to work with those who also believe in the importance of a fair and just judicial system, and, we trust that Kenneth Johnson, a stalwart for his community, will be treated fairly both in the Court of Law, and, in the Court of Public Opinion. Councilman Kenneth Johnson has strongly advocated for his community, at every step, instituting numerous programs that build community, assist those in need, and encourage residents to pursue their dreams. Kenneth Johnson has devoted his life to encouraging and helping others, showing by example and support, that no matter how difficult a situation may seem, there is light. In doing so, his actions to support his Ward, his community -- to empower others to believe in themselves -- may, perhaps, threaten those who prefer the status quo. Kenneth Johnson will remain steadfast in the support of those causes he passionately believes in and will continue to diligently serve his community, and anxiously awaits to have his day in Court.

Myron P. Watson, attorney for Councilman Kenneth Johnson