Attorney for Cleveland Councilman arrested on theft charges maintains his client’s innocence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An attorney for Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson said his client is innocent until proven guilty on charges related to federal program theft.
In a statement to 19 News, Myron P. Watson said Johnson declared his innocence in court Tuesday after he was arrested on charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program theft, aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, and tampering with a witness.
Below is the full statement given to 19 News:
Johnson, 74, was elected to represent Ward 4 and the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood faces 15 charges related to federal program theft, including:
- 2 counts of conspiracy to commit federal program theft
- 6 counts of federal program theft
- 5 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns
- 1 count of tampering with a witness
- 1 count of falsification of records in a federal investigation
Garnell Jamison, a 61-year-old Cleveland man, and 57-year-old John Hopkins, of Cleveland Heights, were also arrested in connection to the scheme.
A statement on behalf of the Cleveland City Council has not yet been released publicly.
