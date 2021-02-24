Cleveland Catholic school music teacher indicted on 2 counts of importuning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old music teacher at Our Lady of Angels School has been indicted on two counts of importuning by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, for allegedly having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Gregory Kinat also faces a charge of possessing criminal tools.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Kinat was actually talking to an undercover officer and the alleged conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
Kinat was arrested on Feb. 8.
He has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of Kinat’s arrest.
