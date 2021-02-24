Cleveland City Council has many issues to settle following arrest of Kenneth Johnson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Councilman Kenneth Johnson’s arrest on federal theft and conspiracy charges has forced council to face multiple new questions regarding representation and financial issues for the people of the Buckeye and Shaker neighborhoods of the city.
And as it stands right now council president Kevin Kelley said that is a work in progress.
“I don’t know, that is something that we have to figure out,” Kelley said. “I know that were going to work with the community to make sure that they know we hear them and make sure their concerns, the level of representation and the service they’re entitled to will continue.”
Johnson’s arrest, even as the legal process just begins to play out, certainly, at the least, calls into question the level of service that the ward has received in the 4- plus years since he was elected.
And now as Johnson has been charged with theft and conspiracy, the near term financial future of the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhoods faces serious questions.
The Buckeye-Shaker Square Development Corporation was stripped of $50,000 in grant money, allegedly, by Johnson and the former executive director of the corporation John Hopkins.
Kelley said the loss to the area cannot simply be measured by the loss of money.
“The grants are one thing but that really is a finite number and it is easy to focus on the finite number,” Kelley said, “But what is really important about having a high functioning development corporation is what it brings to the neighborhood.”
So right now, with the alleged theft of the grant money, there is no work being done to attract new investment to the area, no work being done to encourage a business to set up shop or to expand.
Council has a difficult job as it works to find a way to not only make sure the interests of the people in the Buckeye and Shaker neighborhoods are represented but also making sure a neighborhood, that is already dealing with difficult financial issues, falls no further behind.
