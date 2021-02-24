Cleveland makes plans to improve recycling and trash removal service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has received recommendations on improving recycling and trash removal services from a team of consultants tasked with unraveling the city’s beleaguered system.
GT Environmental sent preliminary recommendations to city leadership last month, according to a release from the city. The Division of Waste Collection and Disposal identified a number of recommendations they say will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase the amount of material diverted from landfills.
Those recommendations included:
- Provide bulk trash collection biweekly and only by appointment
- Continue issuing warnings and citations for improperly setting out bulk trash for pickup
- Require city residents to opt-in to the recycling program and remove blue recycling bins from houses that do not opt-in
- Distribute service guides to all households in the area.
- Update the website with accurate information on the recycling program and proper waste disposal and recycling
- Update waste, recycling, and bulk collection routes
- Improve vehicle and equipment maintenance
- Improve staff training
The city said that GT Environmental would present “strategies to implement” the recommendations this spring.
