Cleveland Police search for man caught breaking into garage on West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man who broke into a garage on Feb. 10.
Police said a resident of the 4700 block of Fenwick Avenue woke up around 6 a.m. to the sound of their garage door opening.
The resident then heard someone open their car door before hearing the garage door close, police said.
According to police, the resident saw a smaller SUV leave the scene with a woman behind the wheel.
Surveillance cameras in the area caught a Kia Soul with license plate FUL 9522 pulling into a driveway before a man got out from the passenger side and checked door handles in the driveway, according to police.
Police said the Soul was recovered at West 89th Street and Desmond Avenue on Feb. 19.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the man or have any other information on this crime.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.