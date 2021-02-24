Coroner IDs 3-year-old boy killed in West End fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The identity of a 3-year-old boy killed in a West End apartment fire Monday has been released.
Amari Campbell was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Firefighters say they think the child was lighting incense when a couch caught on fire in the 1500 block of Dudley Walk Drive.
Neighbors rescued his grandmother, who was watching him at the time.
Firefighters found the boy hiding under the bed and pulled him from the apartment. He suffered second and third-degree burns.
The fire is accidental and remains under investigation, fire officials said Monday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.