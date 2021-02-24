COVID-19 vaccine distribution at sober recovery centers bring hope

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The vaccine rollout continues in Ohio this week targeting more priority groups, including residents and staff in group settings like mental health facilities and recovery housing.
19 News found the vaccine brings hope for many people on the path to recovery.
Eric Peyton from Ravenna has been battling alcoholism and cocaine addiction.
He found the help he needs at the Lantern Center for Recovery in Cleveland.
“You know I came to this place broken and beat up like a lot of us do, and this place allows us to put our lives back together,” Peyton said.
He expected the road to recovery to be tough.
But he never could’ve predicted how difficult it would be with circumstances out of his control.
“You know you come in, you want to get healthy, you want to get help, you want to move on,” said Peyton. “So when you come to a place like this and you have a global pandemic, it really changes gears because you don’t come in here thinking you’re going to be in a bubble for 11 months.”
For nearly a year, he and others in the program have been sheltered from the world.
“It’s been hard for them. Trying to recover from drugs and alcohol is tough enough, but being in lockdown for 11 months, it shows commitment,” said Tony Parker, executive director at the center.
It’s a non-profit center that is based on donations.
The Lantern was a staging site Wednesday to vaccinate about 200 people in the recovery field against coronavirus.
Everybody in their building got a shot, including staff.
“I think the vaccine will help us to be able to move forward a little bit, but it’s going to take some time,” Parker said.
Parker said they’ve been fortunate to have no cases of COVID-19.
They test people before they come into the program.
But the guys can’t go anywhere during the pandemic, and no one can come in either to share their success stories.
“In recovery we need examples, and we’re not getting that right now, and it hurts,” he said. “But it’ll allow us to move forward with that.”
Getting the vaccine is a step forward to seeing their families again and getting back into a job and a healthy routine.
“That’s just huge. It opens up all of the doors that have been closed for us for so long. Because we want to integrate back into society and be positive role models in the community again. That’s what we always strive for,” Peyton said.
Things won’t go back to normal overnight at facilities like the Lantern Center for Recovery.
It’s going to be a more gradual process.
But they said getting the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel.
