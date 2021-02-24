District shares what parents had to say about new CMSD learning plan, return to in-person learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Walking the hallways for Cleveland Metropolitan School students is going to look a whole lot different and it’s creating quite a bit of anxiety.
“It’s our job, not only to effectively help out students and families and our educators in a technical sense, but to also help with how people are feeling,” said CMSD CEO Eric Gordon at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Making the decision to go back to in-person classes was a hard call for the district, but based on a survey handed out by the district, it is one fully-supported by students.
“Probably not very surprising when things were missed not being in school,” said Gordon. “And again, reminding ourselves that the student is not the decision maker here, the parents and caregiver.”
Parents filled out the survey as well, most of them on board with sending kids back into the classroom for reasons that shouldn’t shock anyone.
“Many of our families are front-line workers. They are the people still going to work,” said Gordon. “Cleaning buildings and working in restaurants, and we know a number of our families and caregivers also have underlying health disparities.”
But with pros and cons of coming back to school early, CMSD believes its phased-in hybrid approach is the way to go.
“Know that every single person in this organization is working as hard as they can, the best they can in an environment none of us ever learned to anticipate,” said Gordon.
The hybrid learning model means not everyone will decide to come back to school; some parents can decide to continue online learning, but must let the district know their decision by March 19.
