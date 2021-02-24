Joint funeral to be held for Lakewood teens killed in Clifton Boulevard crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The families of the two 19-year-olds killed by a suspected impaired driver in Lakewood have announced plans for a joint funeral.
Private services for Max Close and Alejandro Mercado will be held Monday at Busch Funeral Home in Fairview Park.
The ceremony will be streamed online for the public.
Visitation will be held over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, Close’s father said the two teens were lifelong best friends.
“He and Alejandro crossed over together, and I take comfort in knowing they will always have each other in the afterlife,” he wrote.
Close and Mercado died instantly after a car driven by Close was hit by an alleged impaired driver.
Police said Selena Colon, 23, of North Royalton, was driving about 80 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone on Clifton Blvd early Sunday morning.
They believe her headlights were off.
As Close attempted to turn from Fry Avenue onto Clifton, the two vehicles collided.
Both victims were thrown from the vehicle.
A third teenager was injured.
Colon was also injured and released from the hospital on Tuesday, when authorities served her with warrants and transported her to the Solon jail.
According to police, she was released after a bondsman posted bail.
She’s charged with two counts of felony aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.
An attorney for Colon was not listed in court documents.
