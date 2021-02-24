New COVID-19 vaccine shipments on the way to Ohio after weather delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow and record low temperatures have stalled shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. and may create delays for those set to get their second dose.
Both vaccines on the U.S. market require two doses intended to be given 21 days apart for Pfizer and 28 days apart for Moderna.
But if your appointment for a second vaccine dose was canceled because of weather delays or power outages, the CDC said you should still have time to get fully vaccinated.
CDC officials also said the second dose can be administered up to six weeks after the first shot.
“We’re asking vaccine administration sites to extend their hours even further and offer additional appointments and to try to reschedule the vaccinations over the coming days and weeks as significantly more supply arrives,” said Andy Slavitt, Sr. White House Advisor for COVID-19 Response.
Gov. Mike DeWine said vaccine rollout was “partially stalled” here in Ohio due to the weather, specifically for shipments of Moderna.
As a result, DeWine said some providers used part of the supply set aside for patients’ second shots of the vaccine.
He said those second doses will be backfilled with the shipments they receive this week.
Additional delayed shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive between Tuesday and Wednesday.
