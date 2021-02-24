Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning cooler late in the work week, another warm-up on tap for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meteorological Spring begins on Monday, March 1st, and it really is beginning to feel more and more Spring-like out there.
Temperatures will soar into the 50s today across most of the area, courtesy of strong southerly winds.
After a brief cool down Thursday into Friday, high temperatures will return to the 50s this weekend.
Our next opportunity for widespread rain will arrive on Saturday, mainly in the morning and through the early-afternoon hours.
Regarding the shorter term forecast, a front will pass through this evening, providing the focus for a few hit or miss rain showers from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
A few additional isolated rain showers may develop during the evening.
As temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s after midnight, a few flurries may fly from time to time.
