Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer pattern continues the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meteorological spring is Monday and it is starting to feel like an early spring pattern. Expect to see higher ranges in temperature. I have us well in the 50s today with a strong south wind. This is in advance of a cold front that tracks through this afternoon. Some showers associated with it. Colder, but dry tomorrow. Then the temperature trend is back up as we head into the end of the week. We are looking at another 50 degree or higher day Saturday. The higher sun angle and increasing daylight will aid in helping us warm as well.