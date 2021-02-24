Northeastern Ohio man with muscular dystrophy prepared for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local person with muscular dystrophy desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine is going to get it.
“It was pretty exciting to hear that people with neuro-muscular diseases and other diseases that could benefit from getting the vaccine” have been given priority to receive the vaccine, said Jack Wolf, who has the disease.
He is thrilled that Governor DeWine made him and thousands like him a priority for the vaccine.
However, getting an appointment wasn’t so easy. That’s where Marla Zwinggi came in.
She is the housewife who is assisting so many throughout the state with COVID-19 vaccination bookings.
“I appreciate her. It was kind of struggle to get on the list and she made it easier,” said Wolf.
Wolf’s parents, Karen and Brian, are happy their son is able to get the vaccine. Despite their joy, they have questions about the role of caregivers.
“If we worked at assisted living or a hospital we would be able to get the vaccine,” said Brian Wolf. “But we are not and if we get sick ..who’s going to take care of my son?”
Meanwhile, Jack Wolf and his family say they are looking forward to better times ahead knowing the urgency of getting vaccinated is paramount.
“It’s important to try and get it if you can... to stop the spread,” said Jack Wolf.
