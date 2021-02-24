Ohio Natural Resources officer dies while trying to rescue teens who fell through ice; 16-year-old also pronounced dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of an officer who died while in the line of duty trying to rescue two teens who fell through the ice.
According to the department, Officer Jason Lagore responded to a call for two people who fell through the ice at Rocky Fork State Park on Tuesday evening.
Lagore suffered a medical emergency during the search and was taken to a Hillsboro-area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The ODNR said a 13-year-old boy who fell through the ice was able to get out of the water and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The second teen victim, a 16-year-old girl, was found unresponsive by divers. She was taken to a hospital, but died from her injuries.
Lagore served with the ODNR for 15 years. He was responsible for the first Ohio Department of Natural Resources K-9 academy and was considered across the state as an expert when working with K-9s.
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz. “Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”
Lagore was married, had two young sons, and his K-9 partner Sarge.
