Solon High School principal placed on paid administrative leave

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials have placed the Solon High School principal on paid administrative leave due to a concern they said they received last week.
School officials said the alleged misconduct involving Erin Short happened more than a decade ago and they have not been able to confirm the source of the information.
Solon police was given the information by school officials and they are also investigating the matter.
Short was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 15.
Assistant Principal Eric Kosiorek is serving as acting principal.
No further details are being released.
